QNS Weekender: 12 things to do in Queens

We’re just a month away from the start of spring, so there are more things going on in Queens every week!

On Friday, do an outdoor cardio class at Torsney Playground in Long Island City. On Saturday, head to Astoria Park to learn the ins and outs of shooting nature with your camera or phone. On Sunday, enjoy a Lunar New Year celebration at Queens Museum, complete with a slate of peformances.

For information about these events and more, here are some things to do in Queens from Feb. 18 to 20.

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

Cardio Sculpt (Torsney Playground): If everyday movement is a challenge, this cardio class may be for you! This low-impact cardio sculpt class consists of functional exercises that will help to loosen you up and make daily activities easier. Registration is required. Torsney Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., Feb. 18.

21st Annual Winter Art Show (Bayside Historical Society): Check out some awesome art by local creators at BHS’s annual winter art show. From now until the end of the month, see paintings, sculptures, drawings and more from some of the best Queens artists. Virtual. baysidehistorical.org. Free. All day, Feb. 18 to 28.

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

Zumba (Al Oerter Recreation Center): Get your heart pumping first thing in the morning with an energizing Zumba class, which combines fun dance moves with fast-paced music. This dance fitness class was founded in 2001 by Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto “Beto” Pérez. Registration is required. Gymnasium (Court) in Al Oerter Recreation Center; 131-40 Fowler Ave. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., Feb. 19.

Hike and Pick (Ridgewood Reservoir): Calling all volunteers to hike around the Ridgewood Reservoir while picking up litter along the way. Registration is required. Ridgewood Reservoir. nycparks.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Feb. 19.

Nature Photography Hike (Astoria Park): This hike combines the beauty of nature with a lesson on photography. Whether you shoot on a state-of-the-art DSLR or a cell phone, learn how to frame natural features and landmarks through the lens. Bring your own camera or smartphone. Hoyt Avenue North and 19th Street in Astoria Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Feb. 19.

Live Pridefully: Love and Resilience within Pandemics (Queens Museum): Hosted by the Caribbean Equality Project, this event includes a book reading of Rajiv Mohabir’s “Live Pridefully,” a panel discussion, cultural dance performances and a guided exhibition tour. Queens Museum; New York City Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. queensmuseum.org. Free with registration. 2 to 5 p.m., Feb. 19.

Alicia Olatuja: Intuition – Songs From The Minds of Women (Flushing Town Hall): Singer Alicia Olatuja will give a performance based on the rich contributions of a diverse selection of female composers including Brenda Rusell, Sade, Tracy Chapman, Kate Bush, Angela Bofill and Linda Creed. Flushing Town Hall; 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing. flushingtownhall.org. In-person tickets are $15 for nonmembers and $12 for members. 8 p.m., Feb. 19.

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

Hike and Pick (Forest Park): During this hike and pick session, experience the beauty of Forest Park while picking up litter on the Blue Trail this weekend. Registration is required. Blue Trail Head in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Feb. 20.

Historic New York: George Washington and The Culper Spy Ring (Alley Pond Park): In celebration of George Washington’s birthday hike through one of NYC’s oldest green spaces and learn about the elaborate Culper Spy Ring, which was developed as a means to secretly relay information to the general during the late 18th Century. Alley Pond Adventure Course in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m.to 12 p.m., Feb. 20.

Walking Group (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): The program starts with a warm-up led by a Shape Up NYC instructor, followed by a walking workout that is good for walkers of all levels and paces. The workout ends with a cool down and stretch. The workout is subject to inclement weather and will not meet when temperatures fall below 40 degrees. Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.org. Free. 12 to 1 p.m., Feb. 20.

Lunar New Year Celebration (Queens Museum): The New York Chinese Cultural Center will celebrate the year of the Tiger with a slate of folk dances, Lion Dance and tradition arts and crafts. Queens Museum; New York City Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. queensmuseum.org. Free with museum tickets. 1 to 4 p.m., Feb. 20.

Black History Trilogy #2: The Black King of Vaudeville – Remembering Bert Williams in Song (Flushing Town Hall): Tony-nominated actor Larry Marshall and pianist Rick Cardova will honor Vaudeville entertainer Bert Williams to rejuvenate his life and music on stage. Flushing Town Hall; 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing. flushingtownhall.org. In-person tickets are $15 for nonmembers and $12 for members. 7 p.m., Feb. 20.

