QNS Weekender: 15 things to do in Queens

February is winding down but there are still a lot of activities in Queens to participate in!

On Friday, take a tap dancing lesson at the Al Oerter Recreation Center. On Saturday, learn how to identify winter trees that are local to Queens at Crocheron Park. On Sunday, Alley Pond Environmental Center is offering a virtual cooking class on Bangladeshi fish curry.

For information about these events and more, here are some things to do in Queens from Feb. 25 to 27.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated and boosted! Also, don’t forget to wear your mask indoors and socially distance wherever possible.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here is where you can find several places in Queens to get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

The United States Postal Service is also offering four free at-home test kits per address. Visit special.usps.com/testkits to learn how to order your test kits.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a Queens vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, FEB. 25

Cardio Sculpt (Torsney Playground): If everyday movement is a challenge, this cardio class may be for you! This low-impact cardio sculpt class consists of functional exercises that will help to loosen you up and make daily activities easier. Registration is required. Torsney Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., Feb. 25.

Cunningham Park Forest Restoration (Cunningham Park): The Stewardship Team is looking for volunteers to help protect the forested areas in Cunningham Park. Volunteers will learn how to identify and safely remove harmful plants. Come dressed in sturdy boots or shoes, long pants and clothing that can get dirty. Registration is required. 210th Street & 67th Avenue in Cunningham Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Feb. 25.

Kids Week: Gather Around the Campfire (Alley Pond Park Park): While kids are on midwinter break, bring them to Alley Pond Park, where they can enjoy an afternoon by the campfire complete with storytelling and fireside activities. Alley Pond Adventure Course in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Feb. 25.

Tap Dance Workshop Series (Al Oerter Recreation Center): In partnership with New York City Center, learn all the moves for Encores! Production of The Tap Dance Kid with an NYCC dance instructor. Tap shoes are not required and sneakers can be worn. Registration is required. Al Oerter Recreation Center at 131-40 Fowler Ave. nycparks.org. Free. 4:30 to 6 p.m., Feb. 25.

21st Annual Winter Art Show (Bayside Historical Society): Check out some awesome art by local creators at BHS's annual winter art show. From now until the end of the month, see paintings, sculptures, drawings and more from some of the best Queens artists. Virtual. baysidehistorical.org. Free. All day, Feb. 25 to 28.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

Zumba (Al Oerter Recreation Center): Get your heart pumping first thing in the morning with an energizing Zumba class, which combines fun dance moves with fast-paced music. This dance fitness class was founded in 2001 by Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto “Beto” Pérez. Registration is required. Gymnasium (Court) in Al Oerter Recreation Center; 131-40 Fowler Ave. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., Feb. 26.

Winter Tree ID (Crocheron Park): Trees are an important part of our environment and ecosystem. During this hike around the park, learn about the different tree species and learn some ways to identify these trees during the changing season. 33rd Road and 215th Place in Crocheron Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 to 11 a.m., Feb. 26.

Hike and Pick (Ridgewood Reservoir): Calling all volunteers to hike around the Ridgewood Reservoir while picking up litter along the way. Registration is required. Ridgewood Reservoir. nycparks.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Feb. 26.

SUNDAY, FEB. 27

Hike and Pick – Blue Trail (Forest Park): During this hike and pick session, experience the beauty of Forest Park while picking up litter on the Blue Trail this weekend. Registration is required. Blue Trail Head in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Feb. 27.

Forest Park Orange Trail Hike (Forest Park): Take a hike in Forest Park with the Urban Park Rangers, who will teach you about the nature found in this urban forest. Dress warmly and make sure to wear hiking shoes or comfortable sneakers. Registration is required. The Overlook in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Feb. 27.

I Want to be a Vet (Alley Pond Environmental Center): Aspiring veterinarians will learn about the special needs of a variety of APEC’s Animal Ambassadors and observed them up close. Registration is required. Alley Pond Environmental Center at 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $20 per child. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Feb. 27.

Walking Group (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): The program starts with a warm-up led by a Shape Up NYC instructor, followed by a walking workout that is good for walkers of all levels and paces. The workout ends with a cool down and stretch. The workout is subject to inclement weather and will not meet when temperatures fall below 40 degrees. Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.org. Free. 12 to 1 p.m., Feb. 27.

Bangladeshi Fish Curry Cooking Class (Alley Pond Environmental Center): Learn to make Bangladeshi fish curry in this hands-on Zoom class. Use your favorite white fish. Participants will receive a confirmation with a Zoom link to the class and an email with the ingredient list. The recipe serves four. Funds raised from the workshop will go toward APEC’s Animal Ambassador care. Registration is required. Virtual. alleypond.org. $10 per person. 12 to 1 p.m., Feb. 27.

Forest Bathing Walk (Alley Pond Environmental Center): This 90-minute meditative walk is led by certified guide Linda Lombardo. Based on the Japanese tradition of Shinrin-Yoku, the walk inspires mindful connection with the natural elements of the woods for a range of healthful benefits. Registration is required. Alley Pond Environmental Center at 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $24 per adult. 1 to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 27.

Vet Tech 101 (Alley Pond Environmental Center): During this class, students will learn about animal health basics and animal handling, with a new emphasis on animal cognition. Students will get to learn about different forms of intelligence, which animals are smarter than others and the cognitive needs of animal ambassadors. Registration is required. Alley Pond Environmental Center at 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $32 per child. 1 to 3 p.m., Feb. 27.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email jbagcal@schnepsmedia.com.