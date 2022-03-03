NYPD searching for gunman who opened fire on Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are looking for a gunman in a non-fatal shooting in broad daylight that was caught on camera Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. as a 39-year-old man was standing in front of a storefront at 107-45 Sutphin Blvd. The suspect approached and engaged in a verbal dispute with the victim, and suddenly pulled out a handgun and shot him once in the left hip, police said.

According to police, the gunman took off running eastbound on Sutphin Boulevard. EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the shooting incident and other images of the suspect who is described as a man in his 30s with a dark complexion, around 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with a medium build.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, bright red sneakers and a black mask.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.