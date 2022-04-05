Annual Easter event comes to Middle Village

This Easter, Council member Robert Holden will partner with the NYC Parks Department to host a celebration on Saturday, April 16, from noon to 3 p.m. at Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village.

Holden’s office has held this every year except for 2020, due to the pandemic. The day offers egg hunts, prizes, stickers, games, candy and more. The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance and parents are encouraged to take their own pictures.

“More than ever, as our city emerges from the pandemic, spring is a season of resurrection and rejuvenation,” Holden said. “So, I’m happy to sponsor this outdoor family Easter egg hunt and festival. A floppy-eared public figure I know might show up, too.”

There will be more than 5,000 eggs spread across Juniper Valley Park, which Holden’s office said goes surprisingly fast. The Easter egg hunts will be organized by age groups, so the younger kids will have a chance to grab some before the older ones. NYC Parks said that they are always happy to co-host this event for the community each year.

“We are proud to once again support Council member Holden’s annual, much-beloved Easter Festival at Juniper Valley Park,” said NYC Parks Queens Borough Commissioner Michael Dockett. “In addition to the egg hunt, we will be supporting the event with kid-friendly activities and our mobile recreation van, providing family fun for everyone to enjoy!”

The mobile recreation vans provide a variety of games and toys, including board games, chalk, balls, crafts and more.