East Elmhurst woman cuffed for allegedly ripping off elderly man in Corona McDonald’s: NYPD

An East Elmhurst woman was taken into custody on Monday for allegedly stealing money from an elderly man who was trying to help her out inside a Corona McDonald’s a week earlier.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights arrested 39-year-old Thelite Clarke of Humphreys Street and charged her with a robbery that occurred just before 11 a.m. on Monday, March 28.

Police from the 115th Precinct arrested an East Elmhurst woman and charged her with robbery for stealing cash from an elderly man who was trying to help her last week. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

The 79-year-old victim was standing inside the restaurant at 37-19 Junction Blvd. when Clarke allegedly approached and asked if he could spare any change for her. When the victim took out his wallet to give the woman some money, she snatched all of the cash in his hand, police said.

The victim attempted to physically stop her but fell to the ground during the struggle and suffered pain as the woman fled the McDonald’s on foot.

EMS responded to the scene but the victim refused medical attention. Clarke fled with approximately $80 in cash, police said and is now awaiting her arraignment in Queens Criminal Court.

