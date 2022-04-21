Police charge Queens man in murder of Forest Hills’ Orsolya Gaal

The police have arrested a suspect for the the murder of Forest Hills resident Orsolya Gaal Thursday morning.

David Bonola, 44, of Richmond Hill was charged with homicide, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon.

Gaal’s body was discovered in a duffel bag last Saturday at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and the Jackie Robinson Parkway near Forest Park. Based on a blood trail from the crime scene, police believe Gaal was killed in her home at 72-24 Juno St. before the suspect dragged her body in the duffel bag to the location where the body was discovered, according to law enforcement sources.

Gaal, 51, leaves behind her husband and two sons.

The 112th Precinct will be holding a press conference this morning at 11:30, when Chief of Detectives James Essig and police executives will brief the media on the arrest.

The police are expected to address whether or not the victim knew the suspect and how the suspect gained entry during the press conference, among other details, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Reports indicate that Gaal was stabbed at least 60 times. A public affairs spokesperson from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told QNS that the medical examiner determined the cause of death as sharp force injuries to Gaal’s neck.

Shortly after the murder, Gaal’s husband claimed to have received threatening text messages from an unknown individual. At the time, he believed it was his wife’s killer.

This is a developing story. Check back with QNS later for more updates.