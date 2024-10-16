Quantcast
Long Islander struck and killed on the Cross Island Expressway in Bayside

File photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A Long Island man was struck and killed on the Cross Island Expressway in Bayside on Tuesday night after he was involved in a crash and got out of his vehicle to assess the damage from the collision.

Police from the 111th Precinct in Bayside responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck near exit 30 alongside Alley Pond Park just before 11 p.m. The officers found the 31-year-old man lying on the roadway unconscious and unresponsive. EMS rushed the victim to North Shore University Medical Center in Manhasset, where he was pronounced dead a short while later. The victim was identified as Curtis Blocker of Canterbury Gate in Lynbrook.

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that Blocker was behind the wheel of a 2013 Chevrolet Spark traveling northbound approaching the Long Island Expressway when he crashed into a 2018 Jaguar, stopped in the center lane of the expressway and got out of his car to inspect the damage. Once out of the vehicle, Blocker was struck by a 43-year-old man behind the wheel of a 2023 Nissan Rogue SUV.

The Rogue driver remained at the scene and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

