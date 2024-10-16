Long Islander struck and killed on the Cross Island Expressway in Bayside

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Long Island man was struck and killed on the Cross Island Expressway in Bayside on Tuesday night after he was involved in a crash and got out of his vehicle to assess the damage from the collision.

Police from the 111th Precinct in Bayside responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck near exit 30 alongside Alley Pond Park just before 11 p.m. The officers found the 31-year-old man lying on the roadway unconscious and unresponsive. EMS rushed the victim to North Shore University Medical Center in Manhasset, where he was pronounced dead a short while later. The victim was identified as Curtis Blocker of Canterbury Gate in Lynbrook.

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that Blocker was behind the wheel of a 2013 Chevrolet Spark traveling northbound approaching the Long Island Expressway when he crashed into a 2018 Jaguar, stopped in the center lane of the expressway and got out of his car to inspect the damage. Once out of the vehicle, Blocker was struck by a 43-year-old man behind the wheel of a 2023 Nissan Rogue SUV.

The Rogue driver remained at the scene and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.