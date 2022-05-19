Port Authority hosts East Elmhurst jobs fair to fill positions at LaGuardia Airport’s new Terminal C

More than 300 people participated in a jobs fair at the Queens Public Library branch in East Elmhurst Tuesday hosted by the Port Authority, a Whole New LaGuardia, and the Council for Airport Opportunity.

The jobs fair was the second in-person hiring event for LaGuardia Airport since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic following an employment fair in February which attracted more than 700 job seekers.

“Over the course of the redevelopment of LaGuardia Airport our focus has been on creating a 21st-century airport that will provide passengers with a world-class experience, while also bringing economic benefits to the community,” Port Authority Director of Government and Community Affairs Hersh Parekh said. “The turnout for our latest jobs fair here in East Elmhurst shows that our strategy to couple economic opportunities for this community at a transformed and state-of-the-art LaGuardia Airport is working.”

As a result of the $8 billion redevelopment at LaGuardia Airport, which is nearing completion, more than 600 job openings at the airport have been filled so far, with 400 of those positions going to Queens residents. Tuesday’s event focused on filling 250 jobs at Delta Air Lines’ new Terminal C, which will open this spring. Job opportunities at Terminal C range from cooks in the new terminal’s restaurants to baggage handlers to security officers to maintenance technicians, among others.

“We had a really great turnout,” said Alexandra Wilkins, a Delta representative who was speaking to job seekers who inquired about opportunities working on the airline ramps, cargo and ground maintenance technicians.

Wilkins added that Delta will be looking to fill additional positions in the future.

“Stay tuned,” she said.

Since last May, 312 job placements have been made for the new Terminal C, including 183 placements that went to Queens residents.

For additional information about job opportunities at LaGuardia Airport go to the Council for Airport Opportunity website, the LaGuardia Airport website, or the LaGuardia Airport redevelopment website here.