QNS Weekender: 21 things to do in Queens

A gorgeous weekend in Queens calls for some much-needed time outdoors! If you’re looking for some fun, look no further than our list of things to do.

On Friday, take some outdoor fitness classes at Archie Spigner Park. On Saturday, Queens Farm is hosting its annual Sheep Shearing Festival. On Sunday, learn about the history of baseball in Queens at Fort Totten Park.

For information about these events and more, see our list of things to do in Queens from May 13 to May 15.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated and boosted! Also, don’t forget to wear your mask indoors and socially distance wherever possible.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here is where you can find several places in Queens to get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

The United States Postal Service is also offering four free at-home test kits per address. Visit special.usps.com/testkits to learn how to order your test kits.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a Queens vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, MAY 13

Cardio Sculpt (Torsney Playground): If everyday movement is a challenge, this cardio class may be for you! This low-impact cardio sculpt class consists of functional exercises that will help to loosen you up and make daily activities easier. Registration is required. Torsney Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., May 13.

Tai Chi (Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center): Take this tai chi with Kam class, offered through Rego Park Senior. Tai chi is an “internal Chinese martial art” practiced for defense training, health benefits and meditation. Gymnasium in Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center. nycparks.org. Free. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., May 13.

Fitness Fridays (Archie Spigner Park): Sponsored by Councilman Francisco Moya, participants will be able to take part in free fitness classes including spin, dance and other shape and tone classes. Dress in workout attire and bring a water bottle. Musician’s Oval in Archie Spigner Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 13.

Zumba at the Unisphere (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): This evening Zumba class is open to people of all levels and abilities. Grab your dance workout gear and get ready for this high-energy class with an inspiring and fun instructor. Unisphere at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.org. Free. 6 to 7 p.m., May 13.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Yoga at the Unisphere (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): Grab your workout gear and a yoga mat or towel for this free outdoor yoga class at the Unisphere. People of all levels and abilities are welcome. Unisphere at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.org. Free. 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., May 14.

Idlewild Park Tree Planting (Idlewild Park): The Stewardship Team is looking for volunteers to help plant trees in the meadow of Idlewild Park. Volunteers will be trained in proper planting techniques. Come dressed in sturdy boots or shoes, long pants and clothes that can be dirty. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a chaperone. Registration required. 149th Avenue and Springfield Lane in Idlewild Park. nycparks.org. Free. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., May 14.

Italian Charities of America, Flea Market (Italian Charities of America): This flea market is making its return after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. Merchandise includes new and used, vintage and unique books, collectibles, record albums, wall and framed art, clothing, handbags, jewelry, home goods and more. Italian Charities of America; 83-20 Queens Blvd., Second floor. Free. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 14.

It’s My Park (Forest Park): Volunteer with the Kew Kids Forest School to help beautify the park. Registration is required. Wallenburg Square in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 9:30 to 11 a.m., May 14.

Zumba (L/CPL Thomas P. Noonan Jr. Playground): Take part in this Zumba class, which combines Latin, international and popular music with exercise. The routines feature aerobic, fitness and interval training. Registration is required. Noonan Basketball Court in L/CPL Thomas P. Noonan Jr. Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., May 14.

It’s My Park (Seaside Playground): Volunteer with the Friends of Seaside Playground to help clean up and beautify the outdoor space. Seaside Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 14.

It’s My Park (Benninger Playground): Volunteer with the Friends of Benninger Playground to pick up litter and mulch. Benninger Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 14.

“Shared Dialogue, Shared Space: Building Together” (Maple Playground): Curated by Heng-Fil Han, this show features artists Cody Hermann, David Younghwan Lee, Lily & Honglei and Eunhae Park. Maple Playground; 136-50 Maple Ave. eventbrite.com. Free. 12 to 4 p.m., May 14.

Downtown Jamaica Jazz Festival (Jamaica Performing Arts Center): This annual event features some of the best Jazz musicians of this generation. Saturday’s lineup includes Birsa Chatterjee Quartet, Johnathan Blake Quartet, Yosvany Terry and Roy Hargrove Big Band. Sunday’s lineup features Gabriel Chakarji, Marcus Gilmore, Caroline Davis and Jeff “Tain” Watts. Jamaica Performing Arts Center; 153-10 Jamaica Ave. eventbrite.com. Free. 12 to 7 p.m., May 14-15.

Sheep Shearing Festival (Queens Farm): Queens Farm is hosting its annual festival featuring farmer-led tours and sheep shearing demonstrations. Visitors will learn about the cycle of wool processing and get to meet with fiber artisans who will showcase spinning, weaving and crochet. The festival will also feature music from Mama Juke, hayrides, kids crafts, a free scavenger hunt, 18th-century cooking demos and free seedlings to take home for your own garden. Ticket purchase is required. Queens County Farm Museum; 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. $12 for adults, $8 for children. 1 to 4 p.m., May 14.

A Palo Seco: Flamenco (Flushing Town Hall): Learn the art of flamenco with this vibrant and entertaining production full of color, rhythm and emotions. The audience will learn to play the castanets and las palmas, rhythmic hand clapping. They will also be led through flamenco’s prototypical “zapeteo” (footwork) and are invited to join the artists for a short dance number at the end. Flushing Town Hall; 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing. flushingtownhall.org. $12 general admission, $8 for members and children. 2:15 p.m., May 14

STEAM Workshop: Masking Tape Sculpture (Lewis H Latimer House): This interactive, make-your-own masking tape sculpture workshop will be taught by Gregory Valentine, who will demonstrate how to correctly twist masking tape to the desired shape. Participants will co-create sculptures of Lewis Latimer to honor his artistic talent in the craft of patent drawing. Registration is required. Lewis H Latimer House; 34-41 137th St., Flushing. nycparks.org. Free. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., May 14.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

Birding: Hawk Watch (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): Join the Urban Park Rangers in a guided bird watch at the park. All skill levels are welcome. Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars. Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 to 11:30 a.m., May 15.

Walking Group (Forest Park): This program begins with a warm up led by a Shape Up NYC instructor followed by a walking workout and ends with a cooldown and stretch. The Overlook in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., May 15.

Historic New York: History of Baseball in Queens (Fort Totten Park): Learn about America’s favorite pastime and how it’s intertwined in Queens at a site where the game has been played for nearly a century. Fort Totten Visitor Center in Fort Totten Park. nycparks.org. Free. 1 to 2:30 p.m., May 15.

Mini-Global Mashup: Ireland Meets Morocco (Flushing Town Hall): This performance features Irish piper Cillian Vallely & Gnawa master Samir LanGus, accompanied by multi-instrumentalist Matt Mancuso. Flushing Town Hall; 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing. flushingtownhall.org. $15 for general admission, $12 for members. 1 p.m., May 15.

Bay Terrace Kick-Off Carnival (Commonpoint Queens): Enjoy an afternoon of rides, inflatables, carnivals, games and snacks. There will be BBQ and refreshments available for purchase. Commonpoint Queens Bay Terrace Center, 212-00 23rd Ave. commonpointqueens.org. Free for all registered pool club and Central Queens members and $5 per child (1 and older) for nonmembers; free to adults. 1 to 4 p.m., May 15.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email jbagcal@schnepsmedia.com.