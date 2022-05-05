Southeast Queens native set to become first Black White House press secretary

Queens Village native Karine Jean-Pierre will become the first Black White House press secretary when she replaces the departing Jen Psaki next week.

President Joe Biden announced his historic decision Thursday that elevates Jean-Pierre to the top position on Friday, May 13 when Psaki steps down for a new position in the private sector.

“I am proud to announce that Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as our next White House Press Secretary,” Biden said. “Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people.”

The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Jean Pierre was raised from the age of 5 in Queens Village. Her father was a cab driver and her mother was a health care worker. Jean-Pierre initially received her MPA from Columbia University in 2003 and went on to work on the John Edwards campaign during his 2004 presidential run. She gained further attention in 2008 when she served as the political director for the White House Office of Political Affairs during the Obama administration.

Jean-Pierre has served as Psaki’s deputy since the start of the Biden Administration, and she made history nearly a year ago when she became the first openly gay woman to deliver the White House briefing on May 26, 2021.

“It’s a real honor just to be standing here today,” she said in that historic press briefing. “I appreciate the historic nature, I really do. But I believe being behind this podium, being in this room, being in this building, is not about one person. It’s about what we do on behalf of the American people.”

Jean-Pierre began her political career in the New York City Council serving on the staffs of current state Senator James Sanders and Councilman James Gennaro. She also worked in the Obama administration after working on his presidential campaign and worked on the Letitia James campaign for New York State Attorney General.

In addition to her promotion to White House press secretary, Biden announced Jean-Pierre wil also be promoted to Assistant to the President.

“Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this administration,” Biden said.

Jean-Pierre currently resides in Washington, D.C, with her partner, CNN anchor Suzane Malveaux, and their daughter.