Queens leaders gather to commemorate first anniversary of Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Several Queens leaders joined a ceremony held by the American Jewish Committee and the Queens Jewish Community Council at Queens Theatre on Monday, Oct. 7, to mark the first anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel that resulted in 1,200 deaths and 250 people taken hostage.

Several elected officials were present, including Congressmembers Grace Meng and Gregory Meeks, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

The ceremony included a number of speakers and musical performances.

Moshe Bonen of Project Heroes shared stories of heroism of ordinary people who decided to stay and help others after the Oct. 7 attacks and lost their lives.

Musician Sandy Shmuely performed the National Anthem of the State of Israel, the Prayer for the State of Israel and the Prayer for the Well-Being of the Israel Defense Forces, among other songs.

“We are here to remember our brothers and sisters who are held in captivity for a full year now, separated from their families and everything dear to them,” Queens Jewish Community Council Board Member and former Queens Council Member Barry Grodenchik said. “And we are here to remind Queens, all of New York City and all people wherever they may be that we will not look away or forget, or somehow lose our humanity as we struggle against evil. We cannot and will not be bystanders while our sisters and brothers need our help.”

Meeks discussed the importance of a congressional resolution, co-sponsored by 425 other members of Congress, that condemns Hamas and reaffirms the United States’ support for Israel.

“We must not rest until every one of [the hostages] come home. The violence occurred for one reason: the desire by the terrorist organization Hamas to attempt to destroy and eradicate the Jewish state. They will fail. We will never let terrorism succeed. This wasn’t just an attack, it was the epitome of absolute evil,” Rep. Meeks said. “I want to assure you, I will continue to use the power of my office, my position on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, to continue to work in a bipartisan manner to make sure that Israel has everything that it needs for its security.”

“We know these feelings of grief are further magnified by the history of generational trauma and violence that our Jewish communities have endured. That is why it is even more important that in times of tragedy, we gather in community as we are doing this evening, because healing is a collective effort,” Speaker Adams said. “New York City’s Jewish communities symbolize the resilience of the human spirit and the brilliance of light sustained by solidarity. As New Yorkers, it is on all of us to stand up for each other and protect one another, because we are connected through our common humanity. That’s why as a council, we remain united in uplifting our Jewish communities and stand together against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism.”

“I know that many in our Jewish community have felt alone, but one year after Oct. 7, I can assure you that I and so many of my colleagues in government here today continue to stand with you,” Rep. Meng said. “One year after Oct. 7, our hearts remain heavy, as we pray for the hostages to be returned home safely. And our souls remain shattered, as we see the staggering rise in anti-Semitism at home and abroad. Yet the spirit of the Jewish and Israeli people remains strong and the bond between the United States and Israel will not be broken.”

“Here we are tonight, Jews and non-Jews alike, united as one people. We are what is represented in the best of Queens,” Richards said. “The Oct. 7 attack was designed to break the spirit of every Israeli and every Jew in this world, but in that sense, Hamas has failed. They failed because while they thrive on death and hatred, we thrive on our love of life, our families and our communities. And believe me, Hamas will fail, because none of us will rest until that stain on our species is wiped off the face of the Earth for good. One year later, we demand the return of every single hostage still being held in Gaza. Bring them home now. And one year later, even amidst rocket fire from Iran and Hezbollah, we reaffirm Israel’s right to exist and defend itself unequivocally. So may the year ahead see the hostages brought home and a permanent peace to the region.”

“We come out here year after year, and it seems like we’re fighting the exact same thing. Yes, we have a right to exist, yes we have a right to defend ourselves, yes it is so obvious, but we still talk about it and we still come out here to prove it,” Katz said. “Where is the outrage? It’s a year, where is the outrage? People were killed, women were raped, and hostages are still being held. Where is the outrage in the world? We can’t lose, we have to keep fighting and we have to make sure that as these protesters are coming out and protesting that we as the Jewish community with our allies and with our friends speak even louder, make speeches even louder, fight even harder.”