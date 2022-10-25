Third man busted in fatal gang-related shooting of Hollis father: NYPD

A third southeast Queens man has been arrested and charged in connection with a 2021 gang-related murder at a Hollis apartment building, according to authorities.

Homicide detectives on Oct. 24 arrested Jaquan Alston, 22, of 130th Avenue in Rochdale, in connection with the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Broderick Daniels in the vestibule of his building in the early morning hours of Aug. 31, 2021.

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica responded to a 911 call of a person shot at 102-33 184th St. and found Daniels unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, police said. EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Alston was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon and is awaiting arraignment at Queens Criminal Court.

An NYPD spokesman was unable to provide more information on how Alston was arrested or a motive behind the homicide, only saying it was”gang-related.”

Two residents of the Cedar Manor apartments in South Jamaica were previously arrested and charged in the homicide investigation. Detectives from the 103rd Precinct arrested 21-year-old Kingsley Ruffin on Aug. 14, nearly a year after Daniels was murdered. Nasiem Pearson, 22, was apprehended on June 14. Both men were charged with murder and criminal possession of loaded firearms, police said.