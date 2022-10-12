Voelker Orth Museum in Flushing host series of events this month

Open to the public since 2003, the Voelker Orth Museum preserves an immigrant family’s 1980s home, allowing the community to appreciate the bird sanctuary and Victorian garden for a cultural and horticultural experience in Flushing.

Elisabetha Orth, the last surviving member of the family, transformed the property into a museum to promote local history alongside a Victorian-styled garden offering a sanctuary for wild birds. Added to the National Register of Historic Sites in 2020, it ensures this landmark can be enjoyed by generations to come.

In the spirit of the fall season, the museum is hosting a series of events throughout October.

Tarot and Spirituality: Reading for Emotional Clarity

Thursday, Oct. 20, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | Tarot Event at 6:30PM

General Admission: $10 / $8 members

Caitlin Reid is offering an introduction to tarot card reading, philosophies of divination, covering the Rider-Waite deck’s basics archetypes, and spiritual techniques for daily practice.

Ghouls in the Garden

Saturday, Oct. 22, 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Rain date: Friday October 28, 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m

Tickets: $4 / $12 per family

Join us for a night of art-making, scavenger hunts, stories & treats. Costume-wearing is recommended!

Open House NY & Growing Up In Queens: Landscapes & Memories

Sunday, Oct. 23, 1:00-5:00PM

FREE

During Openhouse NY’s 20th Anniversary, the museum is open for tours and behind-the-scenes insights. Heliane Soller will be painting on sight in the garden for the last day of her exhibition.