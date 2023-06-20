Two-alarm fire engulfs Springfield Gardens home: FDNY

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The FDNY battled a two-alarm house fire in Springfield Gardens on Monday night that left two residents and two firefighters with injuries.

FDNY units responded to multiple 911 calls just before 11 p.m. at 178-62 Crandall Ave. and found heavy smoke conditions and people jumping from the windows of the two-story private dwelling, according to witnesses at the scene.

More than 100 firefighters responded as the fire went to a second alarm around midnight when the north wall of the house began to buckle.

Firefighters were withdrawn from the building as heavy fire consumed the wood-frame building and an attic joist collapsed.

Units fought the fire in a defensive operation deploying a tower ladder and three hose lines to knock down the main body of the blaze which was placed under control at 1:02 a.m.

Two civilians and two firefighters were transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where they were treated for minor injuries. The residents also suffered from smoke inhalation and were in stable condition. The FDNY Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.