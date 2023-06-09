What Queens voters need to know ahead of the June primary election

Voters at P.S. 69 in Jackson Heights on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Election Day is right around the corner, with polls opening for early voting on June 17 ahead of the June 27 primary.

There are some contentious democratic primary races to look out for in Queens.

Paul D. Graziano, Christopher S. Bae and Tony Avella are facing off for City Council District 19 and, in western Queens, Hallie Kim and Julie Won will be fighting for the District 26 seat.

Meanwhile, Steve Behar, Rubaiya Rahman and incumbent Linda Lee will battle it out for the District 23 seat.

But perhaps the biggest race to watch out for is for Queens district attorney, where incumbent Melinda Katz is looking to fend off challengers George Grasso and Devian Daniels.

Election Day is scheduled for June 27, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Find information on everything you need to know for the primary below:

Early voting

The early voting period starts June 17 and ends June 25.

Voters must vote at their assigned Early Voting Site. Visit the Poll Site locator to find your early voting or Election Day poll site.

Saturday, June 17: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 18: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, June 19: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 22: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, June 23: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 25: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How to vote by absentee?

To qualify for an absentee ballot, you must be:

Absent from your county or absent from the five boroughs on Election Day. Unable to show up at the polls due to temporary or permanent illness or disability. Unable to appear because you are the primary caregiver of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled. A resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital. In jail or prison for any reason other than a felony conviction. This includes anyone who is awaiting grand jury action, awaiting trial, or serving a sentence for a misdemeanor.

Apply for an absentee ballot by visiting vote.nyc/absentee.

Applicants requesting to receive an absentee ballot by mail must be received by the board of elections in your county no later than fifteen days before the election. You may apply in person up to the day before an election. When mailing your completed ballot, USPS recommends voters allow enough time for ballots to be returned to the board, which is generally seven days ahead of the general election.

Who’s on the ballot?

Democratic candidates:

City Council District 19: Paul D. Graziano, Christopher S. Bae, Tony Avella

City Council District 22: Tiffany L. Cabán, Charles A. Castro

City Council District 23: Steve Behar, Rubaiya Rahman, Linda Lee

City Council District 25: Ricardo Pacheco, Shekar Krishnan, Fatima Baryab

City Council District 26: Hallie Kim, Julie Won

City Council District 29: Sukhi Singh, Ethan Felder, Lynn C. Schulman

City Council District 34: Jennifer Gutierrez, Paperboy Love Prince

District Attorney: George A. Grasso, Devian S. Daniels, Melinda Katz

Judge of the Civil Court: Sandra Perez, Marianne Gonzalez

Judge of the Civil Court (6th Municipal Court District): Steven T. Beard, Evelyn Gong, John Ciafone

29th Assembly District Delegate to Judicial Convention (11 to be elected):

Group: Preston A. Baker, Jacqueline G. Boyce, Pamela A. Bluford, Jamal H. Wilkerson, Aaron K. Ambrose, Barbara A. Deyounge-Ezell, Michael L. Scotland, Melvin W. McDonald, Jacques R. Karteron, Barbara L. Jefferson, Margaret J. Denson

Group: Doris Gonzalez, Ronald Britt

33rd Assembly District Delegate to Judicial Convention (11 to be elected):

Group: Gregory W. Meeks, I. Daneek Miller, June B. Bunch, Roslin Spigner, Alma J. Cave, Michael L. Lambert, Leroy Manuel, Diane Lake, Wanda R. Manley, Darryl Smith, Samuel Murray

Group: Donnie Whitehead, Kervens Dorcely, Daniel Jarvis, Robert Williams, Safiya Whitehead, Oster Bryan, Warren Ros, Arnold McKinley