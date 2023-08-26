Dead humpback whale washes ashore in Far Rockaway near Queens Carnival concert location

A dead humpback whale was discovered at Beach 13th Street in Far Rockaway on Aug. 25 and city, federal and state agencies were working to remove the carcass from the shoreline on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The fifth annual Queens Carnival in Far Rockaway on Saturday had an unwanted guest after a dead whale was discovered in the surf at Beach 13th Street Friday.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS) was notified of a floating humpback whale carcass washing ashore in the Bayswater section of Far Rockaway and was working with local officials at NYC Parks and state agencies to secure the animal and conduct a necropsy, also known as an animal autopsy.

AMSEAS was still performing the necropsy as of Saturday morning, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is overseeing the operation.

Information gathered through the examination will include measurements and photographs, along with biological samples collected to learn more about the whale’s physiology and document any factors that may have contributed to the humpback whale’s death.

The necropsy exams take several hours, according to an NOAA spokeswoman. It was not clear if the scene on the beach would impact the Queens Carnival, which is expected to draw thousands of spectators to Far Rockaway, starting with a parade that steps off at Bayswater Park and culminates at Beach 17th Street and Rockaway Boulevard with a concert beginning at 2 p.m. The performance stage is in O’Donoghue Park at 16-27 Seagirt Blvd. just blocks from where the dead humpback whale came ashore.

Queens Carnival is presented each year by state Senator James Sanders. QNS reached out to Sanders’ office and is awaiting a response.

An NYPD spokesman was unable to provide any additional information as of 11 a.m. Saturday.