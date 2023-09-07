Father slashed in the face while protecting son during brawl in North Corona: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspects wanted in connection with the slashing of a father who ran to aid his son during a brawl in North Corona early.

A father who was trying to defend his son in North Corona early Saturday morning became a victim when he was slashed across the face by one of his boy’s attackers, according to the NYPD.

The man tried to break up a fight between his son and his two assailants in front of 108-43 38th Ave. just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 2, when one of the thugs pulled out a pocket knife and slashed the victim in his face, according to an NYPD spokesman. The two men ran off in an unknown direction.

Police from the 115th Precinct responded to the scene and found the wounded victim. EMS transported the father to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

The two attackers remain at large, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects on Sept. 6. One of the men wore a dark long-sleeved shirt with an image of an astronaut across the chest, blue jeans, a white and black baseball cap and a goatee. The second attacker was shirtless with tattoos on his forearms. He also had a goatee and long dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.