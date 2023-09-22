Gunman sought for allegedly shooting at MTA bus near JFK Depot: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly shot an MTA bus in Springfield Gardens.

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village are looking for a lone gunman who opened fire on an MTA bus in Springfield Gardens early Thursday morning.

The Q3 bus was heading southbound on Farmers Boulevard at around 3:50 a.m. on Sept. 21, when the suspect walked into the intersection at 147th Avenue, pulled out a firearm and allegedly fired a single shot that struck the front door of the bus, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

The police spokeswoman could not say if there were any passengers on board the bus at the time of the shooting, but said there were no injuries reported as a result of the shooting incident.

The MTA confirmed its bus was fired at, but would not comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

The direction of the bus, heading southbound on Farmers Boulevard would suggest it was heading to the MTA Bus Company JFK Depot a block away at the end of its run.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspected gunman on Sept. 21.

He has a medium complexion and is approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black vest over a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

The 105th Precinct has reported six shooting incidents so far in 2023, nine fewer than the 15 cases reported at the same point last year, a reduction of 60%, according to the most recent CompStat report.