Woman threatened by gunman on Queens street, then is accidentally run over trying to flee: cops

Cops are looking for the gunman who menaced a woman on a Hollis street earlier this month in an incident that ended with the victim falling in the street and having her foot run over by her father’s vehicle.

Law enforcement sources said the trouble began at 11:45 p.m. on March 11 in the vicinity of 104th Avenue and 203rd Street.

The NYPD released on March 22 video footage of the incident, which shows the perpetrator unzipping his sweater vest, reaching for an inside pocket, and then turning around toward a vehicle.

According to authorities, the suspect confronted the 26-year-old woman, displayed a firearm and then pointed at her. This prompted the woman to try and jump into her father’s vehicle, but in the process, she fell onto the street. Seconds later, her father accidentally drove over her foot.

The video shows the vehicle coming to a sudden stop while the suspect runs away from the scene.

Officers from the 113th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the woman to Jamaica Hospital for treatment of her injuries, which were not life-threatening.

Cops described the gunman as a black man in his 20s. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, send a message on Twitter to @NYPDTips, or text 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.