SEE IT: Thousands of ‘Game of Thrones’ fans wait for hours to sit in the Iron Throne at Bayside’s Fort Totten

Thousands of Game of Thrones fans flocked to Fort Totten this weekend for the chance to sit on the Iron Throne just days after Queens resident Melanie Joaquin found the Throne of the Crypt.

Many who visited the Bayside park dressed as Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister, while some took their roleplaying to the next level with swords and stuffed dragons. Fans reported waiting for five to eight hours before gaining entry into Fort Totten Park’s Torpedo Battery for a photo op.

According to a sign posted at the Fort, entry to see the throne ran from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., while last line admittance was 5 p.m. But on Sunday, March 31, organizers from the Game of Thrones Twitter account informed fans that the line for the Throne of the Crypt was closed at 9:42 a.m.

News from the Citadel. Due to a very high turnout at Fort Totten this morning, the line for the #ThroneoftheCrypt is now closed. To ensure everyone in line makes it to the Throne safely, we cannot admit any more people today.

— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) March 31, 2019

As part of the “Quest for the Throne” promotional contest for the show’s eighth and final season, HBO hid six thrones worldwide for fans to go and find. On March 28, HBO published a photo and accompanying hint on their Twitter account which read, “A new city flying a starry banner seeks protection from the Great War. How far will you go.”

Joaquin reportedly found the throne at Fort Totten 10 minutes after seeing the cryptic clue.

April 1 is the last day that fans will get the chance to sit on the only Iron Throne in the United States. HBO hid the other five in England, Spain, Sweden, Canada and Brazil.

Check out photos of fans who visited Fort Totten this weekend.