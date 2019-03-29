Bend the knee to the Queen of Queens: Local ‘Game of Thrones’ fan finds Iron Throne at Fort Totten

A Queens queen has taken her rightful place on the Iron Throne at Fort Totten Park’s Torpedo Battery.

On Thursday, March 28, 22-year-old Melanie Joaquin found the last of the six thrones tucked away in the historic Bayside park. HBO placed six thrones around the world as part of the Quest for the Throne contest to promote the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones.”

According to a written report, the Queens resident immediately knew where the throne was once she saw a hint posted on the show’s Twitter account.

“I knew exactly where it was because every year the park has a haunted house and it’s in that battery,” Joaquin the Daily News.

In a YouTube video shot by user Drew Schwartz, Joaquin was shown sitting upon the Throne of the Crypt while getting crowned by a cloaked man. She said that she hopped on a bus ran to the Fort “10 minutes” after HBO posted the video hint online.

The Game of Thrones fan said that she had just finished binge-watching the show in preparation for the new season coming on April 14.

Following HBO’s announcement that Joaquin had found the throne, City Councilman Paul Vallone encouraged fans to head down to Fort Totten to check it out for themselves.

The #QuestForTheThrone came to an end right here in Northeast Queens! Until April 2nd, come on down to #FortTotten and follow the path behind the Visitors Center through the tunnel to the Iron Throne! This is the only throne in the whole Country! pic.twitter.com/ioykAtfmps — Paul Vallone (@PaulVallone) March 29, 2019

Visitors can come sit on the Iron Throne until 7 p.m. on Monday, April 1.

“Quest For The Throne honors the distances traveled by characters in the show, and as the host of the world premiere, we felt it was only fitting to end this epic quest in New York,” said HBO in a statement. “Fort Totten Torpedo Battery in Queens was selected because of its dark and ominous setting, reminiscent of the basement of King’s Landing, where the Mad King stored his destructive wildfire, and where Queen Cersei waged to destroy the Great Sept of Baelor.”

Fans quickly found the other five thrones spread out across the globe including the Throne of the Forest at Puzzlewood in England, Throne of Joy in Castillo Atienza Guadalajara, Spain, Throne of the North in Björkliden, Sweden, Throne of Ice in Babcock Seeps in Canada and Throne of Valyria in Brazil’s Coliseum Beach.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on Sunday, April 14 for its eighth and final season.