Crook breaks into Ozone Park home and steals $1,000 worth of scrap metal with a shopping cart: cops

Cops are looking for a burglar who broke into an Ozone Park home and wheeled off with stolen scrap metal.

According to police, between noon and 2 p.m. on April 23, an unknown man broke into a residence on 94th Street. Once inside, the suspect took approximately $1,000 worth of scrap metal from the home.

The suspect used a metal shopping cart to remove the scrap metal from the scene. He then fled the location in an unknown direction.

The victim reported that when he arrived home, there was damage to the front door and the rear window was shattered.

The 102nd Precinct tweeted out photos of the suspect:

The perpetrator pictured below is wanted for a burglary that occurred on 4/23 at approx 1pm inside of 97-55 94 Street, Queens. Perpetrator uses a metal shopping cart to assist in removing stolen property. Anyone with any info is urged to call 102 Pct. Detectives at 718-805-3212. pic.twitter.com/mIi1UHLsJp — NYPD 102nd Precinct (@NYPD102Pct) May 6, 2019

Anyone with information about the incident can call the 102nd Precinct Detectives Squad at 718-805-3212.