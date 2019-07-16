Episode 2 of the QNS Podcast discusses the recount in the DA race, bus lanes on Fresh Pond and more

Tune in for the new weekly QNS Podcast to get the skinny on topics of note in Queens.

This week, Mark Hallum, Jacob Kaye and Bill Parry discuss discourse between warring parties for Borough President Melinda Katz and Tiffany Cabán as they compete for Queens District Attorney; hear the discussion on a city Department of Transportation proposal to install bus lanes on the often clogged Fresh Pond Road; and get the latest on the ordeal of a pregnant mother of two who was arrested by ICE and detained before finally being released.

The QNS Podcast comes straight from our newsroom to your headphones once a week, after we put the papers to bed.