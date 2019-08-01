New photo released of suspect behind knifepoint robberies in Ridgewood, Maspeth and Middle Village

Police released a new photo of a man who they say is responsible for a series of knifepoint robberies throughout Maspeth, Ridgewood and Middle Village.

Kevin Allen, 51, was identified as the suspect by the NYPD on July 23. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

Police say that from June 27 through July 5, the perpetrator robbed five stores at knifepoint. In each incident, Allen allegedly would pull out a knife and demand money from a store employee.

The victims complied each time, and the suspect took off with hundreds of dollars in cash.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.