Cops issue warning about three of the most dangerous Bayside intersections for pedestrians

Pedestrians should exercise serious caution when crossing three Bayside incident-prone intersections, warns the 111th Precinct.

The Bayside-based precinct recently reported the three intersections with the most pedestrian crashes in three years. The intersections at Horace Harding Expressway and Springfield Boulevard, Francis Lewis Boulevard and Northern Boulevard and Bell Boulevard and Northern Boulevard had a total of 27 crashes, according to police.

— NYPD 111th Precinct (@NYPD111Pct) August 8, 2019

Most times, cops said, drivers hit pedestrians due to driver’s failure to yield the right-of-way. According to New York state traffic law, drivers are required to yield for pedestrians who legally use marked and unmarked crosswalks.

Back in June, a driver hit two elderly pedestrians in the crosswalk at Horace Harding Expressway and Springfield Boulevard in Bayside. The 41-year-old vehicle operator made a left turn into the intersection and struck a 71-year-old woman and 82-year-old man, who sustained trauma to their heads and bodies.

According to Vision Zero data, failure to yield to a pedestrian was among the top six violations most likely to injure or kill New Yorkers. Other “Vision Zero violations” include speeding, failing to stop on a signal, improperly turning, using a cellphone and disobeying signs.