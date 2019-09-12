Cops arrest man who was caught stealing packages off of porches in Bayside

Officers from the 111th Precinct stopped another package thief from swiping boxes off of doorsteps in Bayside.

According to police, at 1:27 p.m. on Sept. 11, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a suspicious person in the vicinity of 209th Street and 35th Avenue. Upon their arrival, the 44-year-old woman who made the call told police that Nayid Melo, 28, had been allegedly removing packages from nearby porches.

The victim allegedly confronted Melo, who put down the packages. Police took him into police custody shortly afterwards.

Melo was charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespassing.

This arrest is the latest in the ongoing package theft pattern. In April, the 111th Precinct arrested two men who were connected to a series of grand larcenies, stealing multiple packages in the northeast Queens area.