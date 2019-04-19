Two thieves who swiped packages from doorsteps across northeast Queens busted in Bellerose

The 111th Precinct announced the arrests of two Queens residents linked to a series of grand larcenies around the borough.

On April 17, the 111th Precinct Field Intelligence Team and detectives from Queens North Grand Larceny Unit arrested 24-year-old Ronald Chan of Bellerose and 21-year-old Roland Ko of Elmhurst.

The two individuals were wanted for multiple package thefts in March and April 2019. Police reportedly arrested Chan and Ko in the vicinity of 85th Road and 253rd Street in Bellerose at around 5 p.m. on April 17.

Last night we arrested two people who have committed several package thefts in our precinct. Great work by our intell team and Grand Larceny Division detectives! pic.twitter.com/sbtSpyHU0P — NYPD 111th Precinct (@NYPD111Pct) April 18, 2019

According to a post on the precinct’s Facebook page, the NYPD launched an investigation after several reported thefts matched with video evidence. The joint investigation led to the identification of potential suspects in the thefts.

The Field Intelligence Team and the department’s Grand Larceny Division observed Chan and Ko switching license plates on their car before committing two separate thefts in the precinct.

Police arrested the two for the following incidents: