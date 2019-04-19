Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Two thieves who swiped packages from doorsteps across northeast Queens busted in Bellerose

Surveillance images courtesy of the 111th Precinct
Security camera images of one of the alleged package thieves.

The 111th Precinct announced the arrests of two Queens residents linked to a series of grand larcenies around the borough.

On April 17, the 111th Precinct Field Intelligence Team and detectives from Queens North Grand Larceny Unit arrested 24-year-old Ronald Chan of Bellerose and 21-year-old Roland Ko of Elmhurst.

The two individuals were wanted for multiple package thefts in March and April 2019. Police reportedly arrested Chan and Ko in the vicinity of 85th Road and 253rd Street in Bellerose at around 5 p.m. on April 17.

According to a post on the precinct’s Facebook page, the NYPD launched an investigation after several reported thefts matched with video evidence. The joint investigation led to the identification of potential suspects in the thefts.

The Field Intelligence Team and the department’s Grand Larceny Division observed Chan and Ko switching license plates on their car before committing two separate thefts in the precinct.

Police arrested the two for the following incidents:

  • March 1 – Larceny of a package from the vicinity of Richland Avenue and 211th Street in Oakland Gardens.
  • April 9 – Larceny of a package from the vicinity of Thornhill Avenue and 244th Street in Little Neck.
  • April 9 – Larceny of a package from the vicinity of 41st Avenue and 234th Street in Douglaston.
  • April 10 – Larceny of a package from the vicinity of 38th Avenue and 223rd Street in Bayside.
  • April 14 – Larceny of a package from the vicinity of 85th Avenue and 213th Street in Hollis Hills.
  • April 17 – Reckless endangerment and package theft from the vicinity of 82nd Avenue and 210th Street in Hollis Hills.

Items stolen by Queens thieves, Photo courtesy of the 111th Precinct

