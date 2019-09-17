Hollis church vandalized on two consecutive Sundays, Diocese working with NYPD on investigation

The Diocese of Brooklyn announced they are working with the NYPD in response to two acts of vandalism which occurred on the property of St. Gerard Majella, located at 188-16 91st Ave. in Hollis.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, a woman broke into the locked parking lot at the church and caused significant damage to the Rosary Stations which were crafted in Italy, the parish signs affixed to the fence and the sprinkler system.

An NYPD spokesman confirmed an investigation by the 103rd Precinct is ongoing and no arrests have been made. The church’s pastor estimates the value of the damage at $10,000.

The woman seen in surveillance video, which has been handed over to the 103rd Precinct, is the same person who the Sunday before, on Sept. 8, was captured on video in the parking lot ripping down signs and damaging potted plants bearing the parish name.

“The things damaged were all purchased through the fundraising of parishioners and the Generation of Faith Diocesan campaign,” said Father Josephjude C. Gannon, Pastor of St. Gerard Majella. “These are hurtful attacks against the imagery of Mary and the parish. Such acts or religious intolerance have no place within our society, and every house of worship, regardless of their beliefs, should be respected. We are praying for the person and for justice.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.