Search of College Point home uncovers guns, drugs and a bullet-proof vest: NYPD

A man was arrested in College Point last week after police found weapons and drugs in his home.

Authorities say that at 10 a.m. on Nov. 6, officers from the Queens North Patrol Borough’s Narcotics Squad executed a search warrant at 25-year-old Brandon Bryant’s home on 25th Avenue. According to the NYPD, the search allegedly uncovered four guns, a bullet-resistant vest, ammunition, narcotics, and cash.

The NYPD did not immediately disclose why the search warrant was executed.

Bryant was taken into custody afterwards and charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of marijuana.

Not wanting to be outdone by the @NYPDQueensNorth Gang Squad who recovered 3 firearms this week, the Queens North Narcotics team went out and safely recovered 4 guns, a bullet-resistant vest, and narcotics thanks to their tireless efforts to keep our city streets safe for all. pic.twitter.com/GMh3hPeDb3 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 8, 2019

It was a busy couple of days for the Queens North Patrol Borough. On Nov. 7, the unit’s Gang Squad busted two people in Long Island City for gun and drug possession.