Cops cuff two in gun and drug bust at Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City

Two people were taken into custody on Thursday morning after a search warrant found drugs and guns at the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City.

According to police, officers from the Queens North Patrol Borough’s Gang Squad executed a search warrant on Nov. 7 at 6 a.m. at the home of 29-year-old Tywaneeka Norville on 12th Street. The search uncovered three guns with ammunition, drugs, cash and three cellphones.

The NYPD did not immediately disclose why the search warrant was executed.

Officers took Norville and 43-year-old Stathos Huginnie into custody, where they were charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and violation of local law.

The 114th Precinct praised the Queens North Gang Squad on Twitter, congratulating them for their work.