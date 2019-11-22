Three men start fight with couple on the E train in Queens after annoying their dog: NYPD

Cops are looking for three men who assaulted a couple and antagonized their dog while on the train Wednesday in Kew Gardens.

According to authorities, at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, a man and woman were riding a Queens-bound E train from the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike subway station with their dog. At some point, three men boarded the train and began to antagonize the dog, leading to a dispute between the men and the couple.

The suspects pushed and struck the couple in the body and face before fleeing the scene at the Sutphin Boulevard subway station. The man suffered a contusion to nose/eye area and the woman suffered pain to her left arm. They were both taken to Long Island Jewish Hillside Medical Center in stable condition. The dog was not injured as a result of the incident.

On Nov. 22, the NYPD released video of the suspects fleeing the Sutphin Boulevard station.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.