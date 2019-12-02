Creep wanted for groping a woman during early morning visit to Howard Beach 7 Eleven: NYPD

Cops are looking for a creep who grabbed a woman’s butt inside of a convenience store in Howard Beach.

According to police, at 1 a.m on Nov. 9, a 21-year-old woman was inside of a 7 Eleven, located at 159-35 Cross Bay Blvd., when she was approached by an unknown man. The man proceeded to grab the victim’s butt before fleeing the store in an unknown direction.

On Nov. 30, the NYPD released video of the suspect entering the store prior to the incident:

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark-colored jeans, a multicolored dress shirt and a black jacket.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.