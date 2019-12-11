Cops cuff man who chased a 14-year-old girl into a busy Richmond Hill street

The NYPD has arrested a man that they believe chased a 14-year-old girl into traffic in Richmond Hill last week, causing the teen to be hit by a car.

Kevin Ramtahal, 23, was arrested at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10. He was charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, at 7:40 a.m. on Dec. 6, a 14-year-old girl was at the corner of 110th Street and Jamaica Avenue when Ramtahal allegedly shouted “I’m coming for you!” and proceeded to chase after her. The teen, in fear for her safety, ultimately ran into traffic and was struck by a 2001 Audi A6.

Ramtahal then allegedly fled the scene on foot to parts unknown. The driver remained at the scene and the victim, who sustained serious injuries to her legs, was taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where she remains in stable condition.

A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed that the detectives working the case were canvassing the confines of the 102nd Precinct when they saw Ramtahal on the street. At this time, the NYPD could not confirm the exact location of his arrest.