Cops seek man who chased a teenager into traffic in Richmond Hill, causing her to be hit by a car

Cops are looking for a man who chased after a teenage girl into traffic in Richmond Hill, causing his victim to be hit by a car.

According to police, at 7:40 a.m. on Dec. 6, a 14-year-old girl was at the corner of 110th Street and Jamaica Avenue when an unknown man shouted “I’m coming for you!” and proceeded to chase after her. The teen, in fear for her safety, ultimately ran into traffic and was struck by a 2001 Audi A6.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot to parts unknown. The driver remained at the scene and the victim sustained serious injuries to her legs. She was transported by EMS to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where she remains in stable condition.

On Dec. 10, the NYPD released photos and video of the suspect taken from street surveillance footage:

The suspect is described as a 25-year-old man with a a medium build, a medium complexion, a mustache and goatee, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a blue sweatshirt with white lettering on the front, a white hoodie and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.