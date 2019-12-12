Cops searching for five crooks who robbed a man at gunpoint in Ridgewood

Photo via Google Maps

Cops are looking for a group of men who robbed someone at gunpoint in Ridgewood on Wednesday night.

It was reported to police that at 9:25 p.m. on Dec. 11, a 24-year-old man was walking home in the vicinity of Starr Street and Onderdonk Avenue when he was approached by five unknown men. One of the men pulled out a firearm and demanded money from the victim.

The suspects proceeded to forcefully take the victim’s cellphone and credit cards before fleeing the scene southbound on Starr Street.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
St. Albans man pleads guilty to shooting an off-duty corrections officer in South Richmond Hill last year
St. Albans man pleads guilty to shooting an off-duty corrections officer in South Richmond Hill last year
Mayor announces new NYPD unit that will seek out anti-Semitism before it occurs following Jersey City attack
Mayor announces new NYPD unit that will seek out anti-Semitism before it occurs following Jersey City attack


Skip to toolbar