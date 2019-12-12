Cops searching for five crooks who robbed a man at gunpoint in Ridgewood

Cops are looking for a group of men who robbed someone at gunpoint in Ridgewood on Wednesday night.

It was reported to police that at 9:25 p.m. on Dec. 11, a 24-year-old man was walking home in the vicinity of Starr Street and Onderdonk Avenue when he was approached by five unknown men. One of the men pulled out a firearm and demanded money from the victim.

The suspects proceeded to forcefully take the victim’s cellphone and credit cards before fleeing the scene southbound on Starr Street.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.