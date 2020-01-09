Cops seek duo who robbed an 89-year-old woman in Astoria

Police are searching for two women who allegedly robbed an 89-year-old woman while inside an elevator in Astoria on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

According to the NYPD, the duo entered a residential building around 31st Drive and 21st Street around 5:30 p.m. and walked into an elevator with the elderly victim.

The pair proceeded to grab the victim’s purse and fled onto the 6th floor and then to parts unknown. The alleged thieves made off with $200 cash, five checks and a MetroCard, enough for a grand larceny charge.

The suspects are both described as being between the ages of 18 and 26 years old. One was last seen wearing a black bubble jacket and red and white sneakers and is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, police say. The other is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, gray sweatpants and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.