Despite seven days of NYPD sick day reductions, another member dies

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

While NYPD sick reports have dropped for the seventh day, yet another member of the department lost his life to COVID-19 on Friday, police officials say.

The NYPD announced the death of School Safety Agent Suzette Facey, assigned to the 106th Precinct School Safety Unit, who died Friday, April 17, from complications related to the coronavirus. School Safety Agent Facey became a member of the NYPD on Sept. 26, 2005.

Facey became the 28th member of the department to die of complications caused by coronavirus. By comparison, 23 uniformed officers were killed when the World Trade Center collapsed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, though more than 200 lost their lives to illness related to 9/11.

As of Friday, April 17, 5,901 uniformed members of the NYPD were on sick report which accounts for 16.3% of the Department’s uniformed workforce. That is a drop from the previous day of That is down from 16.7% the previous day and a high of 19.8%.

To date, 4,267 members of the NYPD have tested positive for coronavirus. As of today, Friday, April 17, 1,619 members of the NYPD have returned to work full duty after recovering from a positive test for the coronavirus and 2,001 uniformed members plus 620 civilian members are still out sick diagnosed with coronavirus.

On Thursday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea directed all officers to wear their black memorial bands across their shields to honor those lost to COVID-19.

This story first appeared on amny.com.