Winning lotto ticket worth over 57K purchased in Queens Village

A winning lottery ticket worth more than $57,000, was purchased at a Queens Village dollar store on Thursday, May 14.

The winning Take-5 ticket, worth $57,156.50, was sold by Y W Super Dollar Inc., located at 218-08 Hempstead Ave., according to the New York Lottery.

The owner of the winning ticket has up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Five winning numbers, drawn from a field of one to 39, are chosen every day at 11:21 p.m.

Last month, a Take-5 ticket worth over $51,000 was purchased in Jamaica.

The New York State Lottery contributes over $3.4 billion toward education across the state. The funding is disturbed using the a formula that takes into account a school district’s size and income level.