Take-5 ticket worth over $51K sold in Jamaica

A lottery ticket worth over $51,000 was purchased at a pharmacy in Jamaica earlier this week, the New York Lottery announced on Wednesday, April 29.

The ticket, purchased at Variety Drugs located at 169-33 137th Ave., was picked during the April 28 drawing of the Take-5 lottery. The ticket is worth $51,411.

The owner of the ticket has up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Five winning Take-5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39 and a drawing is televised every day at 11:21 p.m. Over $3.4 billion of lottery proceeds went to support education in New York state during fiscal year 2018-2019.

The lottery contributions to education in the state represent 13 precent of the total state education aid to local school districts.