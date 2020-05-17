Three injured, including two NYPD officers, injured after squad car crashes into Kew Gardens Hills building

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Three people, including two police officers, were injured after a driver collided with an NYPD squad car in Kew Gardens Hills on Friday night, according to authorities.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding an emotionally disturbed person with a knife near 150th Street and 75th Road just after 7 p.m. on May 15.

As a squad car — with its lights and siren on — was en route to the scene, a second vehicle collided with it, sending the NYPD vehicle into the front of the Lander College for Men, according to authorities.

The college is part of the Touro College and University system.

Two officers and the 29-year-old male driver of the second vehicle were transported to local hospitals in stable condition, police said.