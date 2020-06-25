Thief robs woman of $2,200 and her passport in Dutch Kills

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A thief stole more than $2,000 during a robbery in Dutch Kills last week.

Authorities say that a 34-year-old woman was shopping near 40-35 21st St. just before 12 p.m. on June 19 when she was approached by an unidentified man.

The man then “aggressively removed” the woman’s backpack, causing her to fall to the ground, police said. The backpack contained $2,200, a bank card and a passport, according to authorities.

The thief fled in an unknown direction, cops said.

Police released video and a photo of the suspect on June 24.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.