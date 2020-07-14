Man and teen dead after shooting each other in Far Rockaway: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man and a teen are dead after a dispute led to a double shooting in Far Rockaway on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, July 14, around 2 p.m., a 34-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy got into a dispute in front of 28-15 Deerfield Rd., according to the police.

Both the man and the teen drew guns on each other and fired, cops said. Police and paramedics arrived to find both the 15-year-old and the 34-year-old with gunshot wounds to their torsos.

They were both taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending proper family notification.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.