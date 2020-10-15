Cops seek thief who snatched man's phone in Long Island City train station – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are on the hunt for a thief who stole a 55-year-old man’s cell phone in a Long Island City subway station earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, around 2 p.m., a 55-year-old man was waiting for the R train at the Queens Plaza subway station, according to the NYPD.

Suddenly, an unidentified man approached him and snatched the 55-year-old’s cell phone out of his hands, police said. The thief then ran out of the station, heading eastbound on Queens Boulevard, cops said.

The unidentified man was last seen wearing a white mask, a white long sleeve shirt, a black tank top, blue jeans and black shoes, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.