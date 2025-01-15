Body found wrapped in trash bags under bed in Kew Gardens Hills apartment, cause of death under investigation: NYPD

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Detectives from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows are investigating after the body of a 55-year-old man was discovered wrapped in trash bags and stuffed under a bed in a Kew Gardens Hills apartment three blocks east of Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a 911 call of a man in need of a wellness check at 137-17 70th Ave. at 5 p.m. and found him unconscious and unresponsive, police said. EMS responded to the location and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Criminality is suspected and detectives have interviewed two residents of the apartment, but there are currently no arrests.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said Wednesday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.