The Governors Ball returns to Flushing for 15th-anniversary celebration with star-studded lineup including Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier, and Tyler the Creator

New York City’s biggest party, The Governors Ball, is returning to Flushing Meadows Corona Park from Friday, June 6 to Sunday, June 8.

Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler the Creator, and Hozier are set to headline the festival’s star-studded lineup, with Benson Boone, Feid, and Glass Animals also ready to take the stage.

Other major artists on the bill include Young Miko, Tyla, Raye, Mk. Gee, Clairo, Japanese House, Conan Gray, Artemas, Mariah the Scientist, Mt. Joy, and the Backseat Lovers.

Presale tickets open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, with the lowest-priced tickets available for one hour only. Prices will increase from 11 a.m. onwards. To sign up for a presale passcode, visit here.

General admission tickets for three days start at $319, two-day tickets at $265, and one-day tickets at $139. Up to eight tickets can be purchased per transaction.

Gates open at 11:45 a.m. each festival day. The Main Entrance is located between the Unisphere and Astronaut Court. It is open to all ages. Children aged eight and under can attend the festival for free when accompanied by a paid-ticketed adult. The limit is two children per ticketed adult.

All ticket holders will be allowed to enter and exit the festival grounds once daily, and there will be no re-entry. The festival is 100% cashless. Credit cards, debit cards, and mobile payment methods will be accepted site-wide.

Guests and their belongings are subject to search upon entry, and large bags are encouraged to be left at home to save time.

The following items are prohibited: aerosol containers, including sunscreen and personal beauty products; coolers; any professional video equipment and cameras; drones or any other remote-flying devices; hammocks, inflatables, outside food or drinks, glass containers, umbrellas; pets (except service animals); selfie sticks; skateboards, scooters, bicycles; wagons, carts or any personal motorized vehicles; tents, canopies, or shade structures.

Illegal substances, weapons, fireworks, bicycles, spiked jewelry, and chairs are also prohibited. Flushing Meadows Corona Park is smoke-free, so smoking and vaping are banned in all parks.

However, baby strollers, frisbees, binoculars, blankets, sheets, towels, portable battery packs, sunscreen in non-aerosol containers, and basic point-and-shoot consumer-grade cameras are all allowed.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the festival, making it a milestone event, though only the third time it has taken place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. With over 60 acts performing across three days, attendees can easily access the venue via public transportation, with train stops just minutes away.

“Summer in New York City is not complete without the sound of music playing in our parks,” stated NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. “Holding the Governors Ball in our iconic Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens is the perfect way to celebrate the arts and bring people together. We look forward to seeing New Yorkers and visitors alike join us in Queens for this thrilling kick-off to summer in one of our most storied parks.”