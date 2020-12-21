Man dies after crashing car during medical episode in Rosedale: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 64-year-old man is dead after he crashed his car while experiencing a medical episode in Rosedale earlier this month.

Wayne Newland was driving westbound on Rockaway Boulevard on Monday, Dec. 14, around 4:20 p.m., when he began to suffer from a medical episode, according to the NYPD.

Newland, who lived in Springfield Gardens, lost control of the car and hit a fence, cops said. Upon collision, Newland was ejected from the car.

Police officers from the 105th Precinct arrived to find the Newland with trauma to his body. EMS personnel rushed him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead several days later on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad remains ongoing.