From cabaret to a polar plunge: The Rockaway Hotel+Spa’s holiday event lineup

The Rockaway Hotel+ Spa is hosting an array of upcoming holiday programming, including live dining, meet and greets with Santa, and other festive, family-friendly activities.

The full-service hotel, located at 108-10 Rockaway, hosts year-round arts, culture, and wellness events for Rockaway locals and anyone interested. The Rockaway Hotel+Spa boasts an outdoor pool area transformed into the Winter Pool House featuring outdoor saunas, a rooftop, a spa, four dining options, and event spaces. Below is a lineup of festive events for this holiday season:

Jingle Bell on the Rock- Friday, Dec 13th @ 6 to 7 p.m.

The Rockaway Theatre Company will present a festive perforce of Christmas classics through vibrant songs and dances for all to enjoy. There are two show times – 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. for guest to double their joy at this holiday-themed cabaret. Tickets are $15 per child and $25 per adult and can be purchased here

Big Band Holiday Dinner- Saturday, December 14 @ 7 to 11 p.m.

The Rockaway Hotel invites all to celebrate the holiday season at the Big Band Holiday Dinner. The 3-course dinner includes an open bar, a Martini, and an Irish Coffee bar for anyone interested in timeless cocktails. As guests dine, they can listen to the sound of Frank Sinatra’s classics and bid band arrangements of classic holiday songs. Formal attire is required, and tickets are available here at $450 for a table of two.

Holiday Market – Sunday, Dec 15 @ noon to 4 p.m.

The Rockaway Hotel will host its annual Holiday Market in its event space, showcasing local shops and vendors so guests can find gifts that fit their loved ones. Specific vendors will be announced soon.

New Year’s Eve – Tuesday, Dec 31 @ 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Rockaway Hotel + Spa will welcome the new year with a cocktail reception on The Rooftop featuring live music by DJ Bue Claw. Starting at 8 p.m., guests can dance the night away into 2025 under the backdrop of the Manhattan skyline. Guests must be 21+, and general admission tickets are $100 and can be purchased here.

New Year’s Day Polar Plunge- Wednesday, Jan 1 @ 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Rockaway Hotel + Spa will host its 4th Annual Polar Plunge on New Year’s Day. Guests can start the day with a breakfast buffet and brunch cocktails and will go as a group to Beach 108th St. as they dip in the Atlantic Ocean at noon. Following the cold plunge, guests can head to the Winter Pool House to enjoy the outdoor heated pool and saunas. Tickets are available here.