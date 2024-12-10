Community Singers of Queens to perform at Bayside Historical Society Wednesday

The Bayside Historical Society will be hosting a special holiday concert by the Community Singers of Queens on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Castle at Fort Totten, located at 208 Totten Ave. in Bayside.

The Community Singers of Queens will be showcasing a mix of several musical genres during their performance, including classical, spiritual, pop and jazz standards. The concert is scheduled to run from 7:30-9 p.m. Attendees are welcome to sing along to the festive holiday songs that will performed. Hot cocoa and tea will also be served during this event.

For approximately 60 years, the Community Singers of Queens has dedicated itself to bringing joy to people across the borough through music. Members of this not-for-profit organization come from all walks of life, united by a love of music and performing it with a group.