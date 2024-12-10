Quantcast
Bayside

Community Singers of Queens to perform at Bayside Historical Society Wednesday

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
Community Singers of Queens
Photo courtesy of the Bayside Historical Society

The Bayside Historical Society will be hosting a special holiday concert by the Community Singers of Queens on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Castle at Fort Totten, located at 208 Totten Ave. in Bayside.

The Community Singers of Queens will be showcasing a mix of several musical genres during their performance, including classical, spiritual, pop and jazz standards. The concert is scheduled to run from 7:30-9 p.m. Attendees are welcome to sing along to the festive holiday songs that will performed. Hot cocoa and tea will also be served during this event.

For approximately 60 years, the Community Singers of Queens has dedicated itself to bringing joy to people across the borough through music. Members of this not-for-profit organization come from all walks of life, united by a love of music and performing it with a group.
Tickets for this concert are available on the Bayside Historical Society’s website, or by calling (718)-352-1548. They are $10 for Bayside Historical Society members and $15 for the general public.

See more Queens events Post an event

About the Author

Ethan Marshall

I was born and raised on Long Island and reside in Bayside. Graduated Cum Laude from Hofstra University. Big Mets, Jets and Islanders fan.

More Bayside News

More from Around New York