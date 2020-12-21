NYC Sheriff's office busts Rosedale club for hosting maskless romp – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York City Sheriff deputies busted a makeshift Rosedale club that was hosting a party with more than 160 people in attendance, leading to the arrest of four men on Sunday, Dec. 20.

The party, located at the Event Center 145-12 243rd St., met its demise when deputies spotted multiple groups of people walking into the location through a rear alley on Mayda Road, according to authorities.

Deputies attempted to enter the venue, which had its main entry blocked by a metal roll down gate, around 2:30 a.m., only to find two unlicensed security guards blocking the door. Once inside, officers saw more than 160 maskless people dancing, drinking alcohol and smoking hookah, according to authorities.

12/20/20 @ 0245 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 145-12 243rd Street Queens, access via rear alley: 164+ people, violation of emergency orders, barricaded egress, no liquor license, fire & health code violations, 5 charged with multiple offenses. pic.twitter.com/QuiHgVSU6K — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) December 20, 2020

The two security guards — Sha-Mel Lamont Jones, 21, and Jason Hicks, 35 — were arrested and charged with violating Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 executive order and for being unlicensed security guards.

The club’s DJ, Andres Cadavid, 28, was arrested and charged with violating the executive order, violating emergency measures and for failing to protect health and safety, the sheriff’s office said.

A fourth man, Carl Champagne, 38, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of marijuana.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office charged the owners of the venue with multiple violations, including serving alcohol without a license, not adhering to fire code and a $15,000 fine for failing to protect health and safety.

The Event Center did not immediately respond to QNS’ request for comment.