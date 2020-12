Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An off-duty NYPD traffic enforcement agent was arrested and charged with harassment and criminal mischief in eastern Queens on Christmas Eve.

Daniel Meme, 42, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 24, around 6:30 p.m., after a domestic dispute led to charges of harassment and criminal mischief, according to the NYPD.

Meme, who was cuffed by officers in the 105th Precinct, has been suspended without pay, cops said.

The investigation is ongoing.